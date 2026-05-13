Man with arm cast lies down in middle of Grange Road, stares at oncoming car

A nice lie-down may be tempting amid the lethargy accumulated in life — but doing so in the middle of a road is probably not the best idea.

A man with an arm in a cast was seen lying flat in the middle of Grange Road as he stared at an oncoming vehicle, according to a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Tuesday (May 12).

In the video, the man is seen standing in the middle of a lane along Grange Road with his left arm in a cast.

A car gradually nears him, travelling down the road, but the man does not budge.

The vehicle slows to a standstill in front of the man, who, after a brief stare-down with the car, then drops to the ground, lying face up.

He continues to maintain eye contact with the car for a few seconds, before getting back to his feet and walking back to the pedestrian path.

As the car slowly sets off again, the man begins walking towards it, stepping off the footpath.

Noticing this, the driver stops the vehicle once more as the man cuts across the road, obstructing the car before walking off screen.

While the man's motives were unclear, many in the comments section joked that he may be a victim of the pressures of the modern day.

"Is he facing too much stress, or is he perhaps lacking sunlight?" one user asked, likening his brief siesta to a sun-tanning session.

Another surmised: "He must be tired. Laid down to have a power nap."

However, some users also felt this incident bore similarities to Pengci, or "porcelain bumping".

Pengci is a scam where alleged victims would throw themselves at vehicles and feign injury, even when the vehicle is moving at low speeds.

The scammers would then demand compensation for their injuries and may even have accomplices who assess their wounds or urge the driver to pay.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com