Man arrested after allegedly harassing girl at Jurong Point's arcade: 'I never do anything what'

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly harassed a girl at a Timezone arcade in Jurong Point last Saturday (April 25) evening, according to an Instagram video post to Sgfollowsall on Sunday.

In the video, a man in blue is seated on a stool behind the chair of a racing game terminal in the arcade as two men stand by him, speaking to him.

To the left of the man in blue, a girl stands by, her hand placed on the game terminal.

As the three men speak, however, the man in blue briefly turns towards the girl and points a metallic object at her with a gloved hand before facing the other men once more.

The video ends with still photographs of the man, who was wearing fingerless gloves, being escorted away by security.

The Instagram post alleged that the man had sexually harassed a girl at the game terminal and had responded to confrontation from the two men with: "I never do anything what".

A large crowd purportedly gathered outside the arcade after police arrived, the post added.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police shared that they received a call for assistance at 1 Jurong West Central at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance, and no injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com