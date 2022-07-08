Man arrested after allegedly holding a katana sword and chasing someone in Hougang

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (July 7) for the possession of a weapon after he allegedly chased someone while holding a sword.

In a press news release on Friday, the police said that they received a call for assistance along Hougang Street 61 at about 2.20am, where the man was allegedly holding a sword and chasing someone.

Through ground enquiries and the assistance of police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division subsequently established the man's identity and arrested him.

The police said: "A katana sword measuring 73cm in length was recovered from the boot of the man's car and seized as case exhibit."

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The man will be charged in court today for the offence of possession of scheduled weapon under Section 7(1)(a) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts which threaten the safety of members of the public and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," added the police.

