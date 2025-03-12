Man arrested after brother found dead in Boon Lay flat

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old man was arrested after a younger man was found dead in a Housing Board flat in Boon Lay on March 11.

The 56-year-old man was found lying motionless in an 11th-floor unit at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said they received a call for assistance at about 11.35am.

Preliminary investigations showed that both parties were known to each other. The Straits Times understands that the pair are brothers.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

When ST arrived at the scene at 5.25pm, several police officers were outside the unit, which had been cordoned off.

A body was removed from the unit at 5.30pm.

A next-door neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Zai, said the duo lived together in the flat, and that there were loud arguments.

“I’ve heard them arguing twice or thrice, but I don’t know what they were arguing about,” said the 21-year-old.

She said that she was returning to her flat at 1pm when she saw a man in handcuffs sitting on the staircase, surrounded by police officers.

[[nid:712834]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.