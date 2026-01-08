Man arrested after crashing into 2 cement mixers and truck in Seletar; vape seized

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital and subsequently arrested after being involved in a four-vehicle collision in Seletar on Tuesday (Jan 6).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a truck and two cement mixer trucks along 14 Seletar North Link at about 8am that day.

The 27-year-old car driver was taken conscious to a hospital and later arrested for rash or negligent conduct related to machinery and fraudulent possession of property, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police added that an e-vaporiser was also seized and the related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Photos of the accident circulating online show the collision occurred near a construction site, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

After crashing into the cement truck, the driver abandoned the car and fled, but was caught by law enforcement officers shortly after, presumably due to a leg injury, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The driver was reportedly stopped by the police along the Seletar South Link earlier, but did not cooperate with the investigation, and proceeded to drive to Seletar North Link where the incident took place.

A migrant worker at the construction site was also injured in the collision, sustaining minor leg injuries, reported Shin Min.

Guo, 30, who witnessed the incident said that the migrant worker was standing next to the cement truck and suffered a scrape on his leg.

"He was cleaning the cement truck when he saw the car speeding towards him but couldn't avoid it, and his leg was scraped," said Guo.

Police investigations are ongoing.

