Man caught after trying to escape police by ramming his car into traffic in Admiralty

It wasn't just the police that brought him down, but also a concerted effort by other drivers on the road.

A driver was caught after he attempted to ram his way through traffic to escape the police in Admiralty, as seen in a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (May 28).

The video begins with a man in grey going up to multiple vehicles stopped at a traffic light, instructing them not to drive off when the light turns green.

In doing so, the drivers and their vehicles lock a dark-coloured car in, preventing it from taking off.

According to the post by SG Road Vigilante, the trapped driver had allegedly used a fake license plate.

The man then tries to confront the driver, who makes multiple attempts to reverse out of the box and drive away, nearly running the man over in the process.

Unable to escape, the driver then tries to brute-force his way out of the situation, ramming his vehicle into the gap between a lorry and truck on the right.

Just as he does, however, officers dash up from behind, trying to get the vehicle to stop.

Car narrowly misses cop

One officer begins pounding on the window, prompting the driver to ram through traffic again, this time narrowly missing the officer and the man but smashing into other vehicles to the right.

As the vehicle stalls after the crash, the officer goes at the window again, successfully breaking the glass.

The video ends as the man in grey and officer both reach into the vehicle and grapple with the driver.

A separate video also showed the incident happening from a different angle, also depicting the driver being pressed against the ground by police officers.

Teamwork makes the dream work

In comments on the post, netizens applauded the drivers that co-operated with the man and police, and not letting the driver of the dark-coloured vehicle get away.

"Good job… to the drivers of the other vehicles. If they had not co-operated, I guess the lancer driver would have make his way out," a user said.

Another commented: "Brave acts by cars on both sides of the lorry and also those who were helping in this dangerous situation."

Some also felt that the man in grey who initiated the box also deserved recognition.

"No context, but kudos to the guy who's more garang (gung-ho) than the police," praised a netizen.

'Didn't expect things to get so messy'

According to various reports, the man in grey, who works for car dealership A Star Motors, had been tracking the vehicle for weeks.

He had received word from a customer that she had been implicated in multiple police cases and presented with summons despite being overseas and not driving her vehicle.

The man chanced upon this vehicle with a false plate near his home two weeks ago, and then again on Tuesday, and decided to tail the car.

It was in Admiralty that he confronted the driver, leading to the latter getting caught by the police.

"I just wanted him to stop as the police was just behind," the man told local media. "Didn't expect things to get so messy."

AsiaOne has reached out to the man and police for more information.

