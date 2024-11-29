Man arrested for alleged murder of woman in Ang Mo Kio flat

A 66-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 67-year-old woman.

In a press release, the police said they had received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 1.25am on Friday (Nov 29).

Officers found the woman lying motionless inside the flat, and she was pronounced dead at scene.

The man was subsequently arrested at the unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other, the police added.

The man will be charged with murder in court on Saturday. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A resident of the block told Lianhe Zaobao that they had heard sounds of a quarrel on Thursday evening. Shortly after the commotion died down, many police officers visited the unit.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com