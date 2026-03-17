singapore

Man, 36, accused of leaving pork at doorstep of Tampines HDB flat arrested

Man, 36, accused of leaving pork at doorstep of Tampines HDB flat arrested
With the aid of images from police cameras, the man was arrested within four hours of the report.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONMarch 17, 2026 6:40 AMBYKoh Xing Ying

A 36-year-old man who allegedly pasted a handwritten note with offensive remarks about Islam outside a HDB flat in Tampines on Sunday (March 15) and left a piece of meat believed to be pork at the doorstep has been arrested by the police.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to the incident along Tampines Street 82 at about 3.40pm on Sunday.

With the aid of closed-circuit television cameras, officers managed to track the man within four hours and arrested him.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday with insulting the religion and/or wounding the religious feelings of another person under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment, a fine, or both. 

"Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause ill-will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with firmly," said the police. 

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

Religionracial discriminationSingapore Police Force
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