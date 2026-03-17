Man, 36, accused of leaving pork at doorstep of Tampines HDB flat arrested

A 36-year-old man who allegedly pasted a handwritten note with offensive remarks about Islam outside a HDB flat in Tampines on Sunday (March 15) and left a piece of meat believed to be pork at the doorstep has been arrested by the police.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to the incident along Tampines Street 82 at about 3.40pm on Sunday.

With the aid of closed-circuit television cameras, officers managed to track the man within four hours and arrested him.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday with insulting the religion and/or wounding the religious feelings of another person under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

"Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause ill-will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with firmly," said the police.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com