Man arrested for alleged stabbing at Bedok Reservoir Road, victim only sought help next day

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 29) with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon in an alleged stabbing incident last Friday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 742, Bedok Reservoir Road, when the victim's wife called for assistance the day after the alleged incident.

She said her husband had returned home last Friday with two stab wounds and that he felt dizzy the next day.

Police arrested the suspect on Monday after they had established his identity through investigations and closed-circuit television images.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs during the arrest.

The charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or a combination of these punishments.

He will also be investigated for drug-related offences, the statement said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.