Man arrested for allegedly burning Singapore national flags

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested on Wednesday (Aug 7) for allegedly burning Singapore national flags.

The police were alerted to the burnt state flags found at Block 774, Woodlands Crescent at 12.40 pm on Monday.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect through ground enquiries and closed-circuit television images before arresting the 25-year-old on Wednesday.

According to the police, the suspect, who is believed to be involved in similar cases in Woodlands, is expected to be charged in court with mischief by fire.

Those convicted may be jailed up to seven years and may also be fined.

