Man arrested for allegedly stealing $13,000 worth of items in Yishun

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A safe containing jewellery, branded pens, two mobile phones and a laptop amounting to $13,000 was found to be stolen from a residential unit in Yishun.

The incident, which took place along Yishun Avenue 6, was reported to the police on Friday (July 12) around 1pm. On Sunday, a 58-year-old man was arrested along Bukit Batok Street 52 for his suspected involvement in the housebreaking case.

His identity was established with the help of police cameras and officers from the Woodlands police division.

The man is expected to be charged in court with housebreaking and theft. If found guilty, he will be imprisoned for between two and 14 years.

To prevent such incidents, members of the public should not leave house keys unattended.

They should ensure all doors, windows and other openings are secured before leaving house.

Burglar alarms, motion-sensor lights or closed-circuit televisions can also be installed to cover access points into the house.

This article was first published on The Straits Times. Permission required for republication.

