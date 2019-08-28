Man arrested for allegedly stealing safe containing $16,900 from VivoCity restaurant

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a safe containing $16,900 from a restaurant at VivoCity on Monday (Aug 26).

The police said they were alerted to a case of housebreaking on Monday at 8.40am.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the 43-year-old suspect and arrested him on Monday.

The police also recovered $14,000 from him.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.

Those convicted of housebreaking and theft by night may be jailed for between two years and 14 years, and may be fined.

