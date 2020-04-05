Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing NParks officer and fleeing on bicycle

A 61-year old Singaporean man has been arrested by the police for attempted murder after he stabbed a National Parks Board (NParks) officer at Sengkang East Drive and subsequently fled the scene on bicycle.

The man was discovered cutting plants illegally at the park connector while the NParks officers were installing SafeEntry signs along Sungei Serangoon Park Connector. The man was also not wearing a mask, in violation of control orders under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

The man turned aggressive during the engagement and attacked the NParks officer with a sharp instrument, said the police in a statement on Monday (May 4). The man then fled the scene on his bicycle before the police arrived. His identity was established and he was arrested within 1.5 hours of the incident.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his chest, arm, and hand and was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Am shocked that one of our Enforcement Officers, from NParks, was attacked today by a member of the public who was not... Posted by Masagos Zulkifli on Monday, May 4, 2020

The man will be investigated for possession of offensive weapons in public places and breach of safe distancing measures. He will also be remanded for further investigation and the police will seek a court order to send him for psychiatric assessment.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 6) for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

The offence carries a punishment of an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, and a fine. If hurt is caused to any person by such an act, he faces life imprisonment and caning.

