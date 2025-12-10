Man, 34, who was lying on pavement outside Bedok police HQ arrested for having drugs

A 34-year-old man who was lying on the pavement outside the Bedok Police Division Headquarters was arrested on Monday (Dec 8) after officers found drugs on him.

The suspect was seen sitting cross-legged on the pavement with his hands in handcuffs behind his back, according to a resident named Xu (transliterated) who spoke to Shin Min.

He was surrounded by six or seven police officers and seemed dazed, said the resident.

Xu also said the suspect behaved strangely, and even banged his head on the pavement at one point.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a man lying on the pavement along Bedok North Road at around 5.25pm that day.

He was arrested after being found with suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia, said the police.

His case has also been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

