Man arrested for dangerous driving after motorcyclist killed in Farrer Road accident

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car at the junction of Farrer Road and Gallop Park Road on Tuesday morning (June 16).

The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

A Stomp contributor alerted the citizen journalism site to the accident and shared a photo and video circulating online of a blue death tent set up next to a yellow car.

The accident also caused a massive jam along Farrer Road towards Queensway.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.58am.

The 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

The police are investigating the case.