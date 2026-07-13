Man, 46, arrested for dangerous driving after collision with motorcycle in Jalan Besar

A 46-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Jalan Besar on Sunday (July 12).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Kitchener Road and Jalan Besar at about 9.40pm.

A video of the incident shared on Facebook page SGRV Admin shows a car travelling through the junction while the traffic light in the opposite direction was red.

A motorcycle was seen travelling straight through the junction before colliding with the car. The motorcyclist was later seen lying on the road, appearing to be in distress.

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police.

A 46-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com