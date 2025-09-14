Man arrested for drink driving after crashing car into traffic light pole

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Sept 13) for drink driving and driving under disqualification after his car crashed into a traffic light pole.

Footage posted to the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed the aftermath of the incident, which occurred in the wee hours.

The clip, believed to be taken by a passenger in a passing vehicle, captured a black BMW that had crashed into a traffic light pole, with the car still lodged against the pole at the scene. Its parts were strewn about, with its bumper visibly damaged and the driver's door open.

The traffic light pole was severely damaged and leaning at an angle.

In response to queries, police told AsiaOne that the Traffic Police officers were conducting a patrol on Sept 13 at about 1.45am along Beach Road when they signalled for a car to stop. Shortly after, the car sped off and crashed into the traffic light pole.

The incident occurred at the junction of Nicoll highway and Sims Way.

The man was conscious when the Singapore Civil Defence Force took him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the authorities said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

