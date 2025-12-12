Man, 40, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing car into street sign in Teck Whye

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Dec 12) for suspected drink driving after crashing his car into a street sign in Teck Whye.

The accident at the junction of Teck Whye Avenue and Choa Chu Kang Road occured at about 12.55am, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne.

The car is believed to have skidded at the junction.

The driver was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and placed under arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the accident posted on Reddit showed the white car stopped in front of the street sign with its front damaged.

Pieces of debris, including the car’s licence plate, were strewn across the grass patch, along with an uprooted lamp post.

According to figures from the Traffic Police, there were 94 drink-driving accidents from January to August this year — a 17 per cent dip from 113 during the same period in 2024.

But arrests were up by four per cent to 1,173 from 1,130.

