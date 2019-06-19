Man arrested for drink driving, traffic offences after police car chase from PIE to Geylang Bahru

During the police officers' pursuit of the vehicle, an accident involving the man's car occurred in Geylang Bahru towards Bendemeer Road.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man was pursued by police officers and subsequently arrested for drink driving and traffic-related offences on Wednesday (June 19).

A traffic police officer spotted a car driving dangerously along the Pan Island Expressway towards Tuas, before the Eunos exit, at 12.06am on Wednesday.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, refused to comply with the officer's instruction to stop his vehicle.

The police gave chase and during their pursuit, an accident involving the man's car occurred in Geylang Bahru towards Bendemeer Road.

The man was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital and subsequently arrested.

Photos taken after the accident showed at least two police cars and three motorcycles at the scene.

A resident who declined to be named told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that he saw the car that was being chased by police vehicles lose control. It mounted the kerb and hit a tree, the resident said.

Photos of the vehicle showed it sustained significant damage to its hood and front bumper.

The police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Accidents - Traffic Drink driving traffic offences crime police
