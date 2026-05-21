Man armed with 2 hacksaws arrested at Bukit Batok carpark

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday (May 18) night after he was spotted wielding two hacksaws at a carpark in Bukit Batok.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 9.10pm in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 31.

Responding officers drew their tasers and commanded the man to drop the hacksaws, which he complied. He was subsequently arrested for possession of offensive weapon.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

A TikTok video posted on Wednesday shows a man dressed in a long sleeve, blue jeans and black shoes standing in the middle of a carpark.

At least four police officers are positioned in a semicircle around the man, aiming their tasers at him, with the red lasers directed at his chest and torso.

The man looks to his left before squatting down with his arms resting on his thighs, appearing to comply with the officers' instructions.

The footage also shows at least two stationary patrol cars, one in a parking space and another parked perpendicular to other vehicles.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com