Man arrested for allegedly fleeing hit-and-run accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 30-year-old driver of a black BMW car who allegedly fled the scene after being involved in an accident with another car and a motorcycle along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) was arrested on Monday (May 4).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the man was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

The accident took place near Woodlands Checkpoint on April 26 and resulted in the motorcyclist being taken to hospital.

In a dashcam video shared by Facebook page SGRV Admin, the black BMW car is seen travelling in the first lane along the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint, before Woodlands Crossing, and appears to rear-end a white car at about 10.40pm.

As the white car driver exits to inspect the damage, the BMW hastily reverses and then switches to the second lane in an apparent attempt to flee the scene.

However, in doing so, the car strikes a motorcyclist, causing the rider to fall and roll all the way to the leftmost lane. Debris can also be seen scattered across the road.

Still, the BMW driver did not stop and continued to flee.

The motorcyclist was seen standing up on the road. He was taken conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The maximum punishment for those convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt is up to five years' jail along with a fine of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders face up to 10 years' jail along with a fine of up to $20,000.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com