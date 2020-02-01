Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

A Telegram user had posted in Telegram chat groups calling for personal mobility device users to gather at Punggol Park at 9pm on Dec 31 to "cause injury to anyone they see".
PHOTO: Google Maps
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 31) for using social media app Telegram to incite Personal Mobility Device (PMD) users to attack park users at Punggol Park.

The police said they received a report on Monday that a Telegram user had posted in Telegram chat groups calling for PMD users to gather at Punggol Park at 9pm that day to "cause injury to anyone they see".

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday at 10am.

Two mobile phones were seized from the suspect.

It is unclear why the man incited PMD users to turn violent.

Those convicted of making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence can be jailed up to five years, fined or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
