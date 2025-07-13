Man arrested for killing 66-year-old woman and driving without licence after ramming into Geylang pasar malam

A 40-year-old male driver rammed into a pasar malam (night market) stall at Block 52A Circuit Road on July 11, which killed a 66-year-old woman.

Police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident at about 11.45pm and the woman was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and driving without licence and insurance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a post by SGRV Front Man on July 12, the aftermath of the crash was shown.

A black GetGo car is seen lodged into one of the pasar malam's stalls, which appeared to be located in front of a multi-storey car park.

According to the post, the victim, said to be a stall-holder, was crushed against the wall and the driver allegedly tried to flee the scene.

