Man arrested for killing 66-year-old woman and driving without licence after ramming into Geylang pasar malam

A 40-year-old male driver rammed into a pasar malam (night market) stall at Block 52A Circuit Road on July 11, which killed a 66-year-old woman.
Police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident at about 11.45pm and the woman was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.
The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and driving without licence and insurance.
Police investigations are ongoing.
In a post by SGRV Front Man on July 12, the aftermath of the crash was shown.
A black GetGo car is seen lodged into one of the pasar malam's stalls, which appeared to be located in front of a multi-storey car park.
According to the post, the victim, said to be a stall-holder, was crushed against the wall and the driver allegedly tried to flee the scene.
