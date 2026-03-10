Award Banner
singapore

Man arrested for pointing knife, assaulting auxiliary policeman at Geylang Serai bazaar

The man was seen holding the auxiliary officer in a chokehold (left).
PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Dana LeongPUBLISHED ONMarch 10, 2026 1:46 PMBYDana Leong

A man was arrested for wielding a knife and attacking an auxiliary policeman outside the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar on Monday (March 9) night. 

Dashcam footage of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, and has since garnered over 39,000 views. 

According to the Facebook post, the incident happened along Sims Avenue. 

In the video, the man is seen approaching the officer from behind and holding him in a headlock. 

A photo included in the clip shows the man handcuffed behind the back and being led away by three policemen. 

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received calls for assistance at around 9.50pm. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 45-year-old man had allegedly pointed a knife at a male auxiliary police officer. 

The man was disarmed and subdued by members of the public, said the police. 

He was arrested for criminal intimidation, and a knife was seized as a case exhibit. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

