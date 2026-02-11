Man arrested for loanshark harassment along Canberra Road; linked to 7 cases island-wide

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of loan shark harassment activities across Singapore on Monday (Feb 9).

The suspect is allegedly linked to at least seven similar cases island-wide, following a report of vandalism at a residential unit along Canberra Road, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 10).

Police were first alerted to the harassment on Feb 8 at approximately 1.30pm. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the main gate and door of a residential unit splashed with red paint, with a debtor's note prominently placed on the gate.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division established the man's identity through follow-up investigations and the use of images from police cameras.

The 49-year-old was arrested the following day.

The man is scheduled to be charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 11) under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Under the Act, first-time offenders found guilty of loan shark harassment face a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, mandatory imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," the agency stated.

Members of the public are strongly advised to stay away from loan sharks and avoid assisting them in any capacity.

Anyone with information on suspected loan-sharking activities should contact the Police at '999' or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and checked by our editors.

