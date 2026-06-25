'Second time I come will be ugly': Man arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Tampines

A 45-year-old man who put up at debtor's note at a Tampines home has been arrested for alleged loanshark harassment.

The police said on Wednesday (June 24) that they were alerted to the case at Tampines Street 12 on June 20 at about 6pm.

Follow-up investigations, including the aid of images from police cameras, helped identify the suspect who was arrested on June 23.

The debtor's note pasted on the door of the flat demanded the home occupant to "pay money".

"This time for warning. Inform this house unit," read the message printed in a dripping font.

"Don't sabo u all (sic)! Second time I come will be ugly!!!!"

The note and a mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

The suspect will be taken to court on June 25 and charged under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment face a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, up to five years jail, and up to six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities," it said.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com