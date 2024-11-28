Man arrested in Malaysia for kidnapping teen schooling in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national has been arrested in Pahang for kidnapping and other offences, after a man reported that his 15-year-old daughter had failed to turn up at her school in Singapore.

In a media release, Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said the girl, also a Chinese national, was found following a raid in Kuantan, Pahang, on Nov 26.

He added that the student had passed through Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint into Malaysia on Nov 24.

The girl’s father, a 48-year-old Chinese national, made police reports after his daughter failed to turn up for school in Singapore on Nov 25.

The Singapore Police Force said it received a missing persons report involving the 15-year-old girl at about 2.15pm on Nov 25.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the girl voluntarily left Singapore unaccompanied before the report was made.

According to media reports, the girl’s father alerted police in Johor on Nov 26, leading to them tracking her down and raiding the location in Kuantan on the same day.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the raid location, where a number of items were seized, including mobile phones and clothes.

Commissioner Kumar said the suspect is being investigated for kidnapping, sexual assault of a child, and trafficking and abduction of children.

He added that the Malaysian authorities are investigating the motive. He urged the public not to speculate on the case but to contact the authorities if they have information.

Commissioner Kumar said the girl will be taken to a hospital for a medical check-up, and the suspect will remain in remand until Dec 2.

