Man arrested in Malaysia over alleged murder of Rachael Ang, woman who went missing and found in Beach Road shop

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly murdered a woman and fled to Malaysia has been caught and brought back to Singapore.

On Sunday, the police found the woman inside a shop in Beach Road, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Rachael Ang Qi Ying, 27, had disappeared on Nov 9, prompting desperate pleas from friends and family for information on her whereabouts.

On Wednesday, the police said the 50-year-old man had been identified and he had left for Malaysia on the morning of Nov 10.

The Singapore police asked the Royal Malaysia Police for help, and he was detained in Malaysia on Tuesday before being handed over to the Singapore authorities on Wednesday.

Ms Ang’s last message to her mother was on Nov 9, saying she would not be returning home.

But five days later, her loved ones received the shocking news that she was found dead.

Based on their social media posts, at about 7pm on Nov 9, Ms Ang had called her mother and said she would be home soon.

But at about 7.20pm, her mother received a message from her number saying she would not be going home.

In a Facebook post on Nov 11, Ms Ang’s mother said that was the last message she received from her daughter, and asked for help in finding her.

Ms Ang’s friends and family members later put up more posts on social media appealing for information.

Business records show Ms Ang is listed as a director of renovation contractor Smart Click Services.

The business is registered to an address at Peninsula Plaza, and also lists a man as a director.

The company, which offers renovation services, was started in October 2021.

On Monday, Ms Ang’s family members revealed on social media that she had been found dead.

Ms Ang was cremated at Mandai Crematorium in the late afternoon on Tuesday, and a memorial service for friends and family was held at the void deck of Block 154 Woodlands Street 13.

When contacted by The Straits Times, a family member declined to comment, saying the family was still unclear about the circumstances leading to Ms Ang’s death.

The 50-year-old man will be charged with murder on Friday.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

The police said: “The Singapore authorities will do whatever is necessary and permissible under our laws to pursue and bring to justice those who commit crimes in Singapore, regardless of where they might have fled to.

“We will also not hesitate to take firm action against them.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.