Man arrested for murder after woman, 34, dies from stabbing at Jurong East

The police have arrested a man who is suspected of murdering a 34-year-old woman at Jurong East.

In a press release, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 11.55pm on Feb 16. The woman was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead at about 1.30 am on Feb 17.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the assailant knew each other, the police added.

The 35-year-old man will be charged with murder on Feb 18. If found guilty of murder, he may face the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

