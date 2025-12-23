Man nabbed by cops with riot shields for having penknife in Jalan Besar; remanded since Nov 8

A 42-year-old man who was seen — in a now-viral video — being arrested by seven police officers, two of whom were carrying riot shields, has been charged with having an offensive weapon in public.

Gobi, who goes by one name, was charged on Nov 8 with carrying a penknife along Syed Alwi Road at about 10.12pm on Nov 6.

He was remanded for three weeks for medical examination at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

At a further court mention on Nov 28, bail was set at $15,000, according to the State Court's online case management system. The case was then adjourned to Dec 26 for investigations to be completed.

However, the court's online system shows that the bail amount was not paid, and Gobi remains in remand.

In the video of the incident shared on Facebook, a man in a grey T-shirt is seen raising both hands during a stand-off with police officers as onlookers watched.

The stand-off ends swiftly when the officers rushed in with their riot shields and apprehended the suspect. He was then handcuffed and escorted away.

If found guilty of his charge, Gobi faces up to three years' jail along with mandatory caning of at least six strokes.

[[nid:725676]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com