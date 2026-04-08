Crossbows, pneumatic rifles: Man arrested at Potong Pasir home over prohibited weapons, offensive items

A 39-year-old man was arrested for possessing prohibited weapons and offensive items after being caught firing projectiles from his Potong Pasir home on Monday (April 6).

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that they were alerted to the incident along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at about 10am on April 6.

During investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division found a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the unit.

They seized items including two pre-charged pneumatic rifles, four BB guns, four gel blasters, eight bows with 36 arrows, three 3D-printed crossbows with 83 arrows, three slingshots, nine flip knives, three knives with sheaths, one stun device, one extendable baton, and various projectiles.

Officers also recovered a 3D printer and 17 rolls of printing filament believed to have been used to manufacture some parts.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

He could also potentially face additional charges under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The police added that they have "zero tolerance for such brazen acts which could have potentially caused hurt to members of the public".

[[nid:733191]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com