Man found lying on road in Admiralty arrested for public drunkenness

A 26-year-old man was arrested for being drunk in public after he was found lying in the middle of a road in Admiralty in the early hours of Sunday (June 14).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance along Admiralty Road West at about 3.15am.

The suspect was arrested for public drunkenness and is also being investigated for mischief, having allegedly stopped vehicles on the road before lying down.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its assistance was not required.

A video of the incident shared on Facebook shows the man speaking to a lorry driver and gesturing with his hands before he lies down with his arms spread out.

A car and a motorcycle can be seen parked near the man, with the motorcyclist and his pillion as well as the car driver seen directing oncoming traffic away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com