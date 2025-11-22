Man arrested for public nuisance after dancing and opening taxi doors at Geylang Serai Market

A man has been arrested after he was spotted at the Geylang Serai Market taxi stand dancing and interacting with members of the public boarding cabs.

In a video shared on SG Road Vigilante Facebook Group on Nov 20, the individual, who donned a red cap, would help passengers open taxi doors and load their items into the vehicle's boot.

Once the cars drove off, he would animatedly signal for the next vehicle to come forward by dancing and rolling his arms.

He was also seen assisting an elderly person in a wheelchair down the slope and into a taxi.

Throughout this, two police officers stood by and watched him.

At several points of the clip, the man would gesticulate at the police in a seemingly frustrated manner.

"Singapore Police officers looked bewildered while man provide doorman services that rival Narajan Singh at Raffles Hotel," read the video caption.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 1 Geylang Serai on Nov 19 at about 11.10am.