Man arrested at River Valley High School allegedly had crush on teacher, refused to leave after rejection

The 33-year-old man arrested at River Valley High School on Jan 23 was reportedly infatuated with a teacher at the school.

Shin Min Daily News understands that the man had entered the school to look for a female teacher and refused to leave after getting rejected. This led to a dispute with staff members and prompted the police to be called in.

One student said he was in school for a co-curricular activity in the afternoon and was informed by a teacher at around 5.30pm that a fight had broken out near the main gate, and that students should avoid the area.

"Later, classmates said a man had been arrested, and I saw police officers and police cars in the school," he said.

Another witness told Shin Min that she saw a man dressed in white being pinned to the ground by police officers at about 5.30pm.

"The man had shoulder-length hair and appeared agitated. He kept shouting," she said, noting that an ambulance and two police cars were also at the scene, but she did not see anyone injured.

"Although the police were on campus, other school activities were not affected, so it didn't seem very serious."

When reporters from Shin Min Daily News arrived at around 7pm, students had left the campus, and the situation had returned to normal.

All staff members and students safe: Principal

River Valley High School principal Choy Wai Yin said in a note to parents on the night of Jan 23 that the incident involved a visitor at the general office, which required police assistance.

She said that the school took action and worked with the police to handle the situation, ensuring all staff members and students are safe.

Man was uncooperative, shouted at officers

[[nid:728757]]

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance regarding an alleged case of harassment at about 4.20pm that day.

After police officers arrived, the 33-year-old man refused to provide his particulars and was uncooperative.

"The man then began to raise his voice and shouted at officers while challenging them continuously. He refused to comply with the officers' instructions despite several warnings given," a police spokesperson said, adding that the man was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour.

No weapons were used, and no injuries were reported. Police investigations are ongoing

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.