Man arrested for suspected drink driving after car bursts into flames at Pasir Ris Drive 1

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after the car he was in crashed into a road divider and subsequently burst into flames on Sunday morning (July 7).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Pasir Ris Drive 1, towards Punggol Central, at 6.53am.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Photos on Telegram group SgRoad Blocks show the car engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke billowing out of it.

The police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.