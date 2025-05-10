Man arrested for suspected drug offences, injuring police officers in Bugis

A man was arrested for suspected drug offences and causing minor injuries to two police officers in Bugis.

A video made its rounds Friday (May 9) on Xiaohongshu, showing the scene at Cheng Yan Place outside Bugis+.

A red car can be seen on the street with two police officers and a man in a grey shirt, seemingly a civilian, apprehending another man in a black t-shirt in front of the vehicle.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that officers found a car parked haphazardly along the road during their patrols at around 10.55am and conducted a check, where they discovered suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

"During the arrest, the male car driver put up a struggle but he was eventually subdued by officers and with the assistance of a member of the public," the statement continued.

"Two police officers sustained minor injuries while effecting the arrest."

The driver of the car, 30, was conveyed conscious to the hospital and then arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant and for suspected drug-related offences.

The latter offence has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and investigations are ongoing.

