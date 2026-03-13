Man arrested, over $1.1m worth of vapes and components seized in HSA's largest seizure since Sept 2025

A 29-year-old man was arrested and over $1.1 million worth of vapes and related components were seized after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided a commercial warehouse in Mandai.

The operation yielded almost 67,000 vaporisers and related components — HSA's largest seizure since Sept 1 last year — said the authority in a press release on Friday (March 13).

The operation was conducted on Feb 24, and targeted an illegal shipment of vapes based on intelligence received.

Based on follow-up investigations, HSA found that the man was in charge of the warehouse that stocked large amounts of vapes for local distribution.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in the importation of the vapes and related components. HSA investigations are ongoing.

Under recent amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, vape users can be fined up to $10,000.

Those convicted of importing vapes face a jail term of up to nine years and a maximum fine of $300,000.

Those who sell vapes face imprisonment for up to six years, and a fine of up to $200,000.

Additionally, owners and occupiers of land, buildings and places have the responsibility to ensure that prohibited products like vapes are not stored on their premises.

If convicted, they will face a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both for their first offence.

Subsequent offences will result in higher penalties — a fine of up to $200,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 years, or both.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

dana.leong@asiaone.com