Man arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for smuggling drugs including 1.4kg of heroin

A 30-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Saturday (June 14) evening for attempting to smuggle drugs in a Malaysian-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a joint statement released by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on June 17, the authorities said that ICA officers had directed the car for enhanced checks.

Following the inspection, a bundle believed to contain controlled drugs was found behind the glove compartment.

CNB officers were immediately alerted, and further checks uncovered two more bundles from the same location within the car.

The bundles were later found to contain about 1,402g of heroin, 495g of cannabis, and 115g of 'Ice'.

The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than $173,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 800 abusers for a week.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine, or "pure heroin," may face the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

