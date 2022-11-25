Man asked to pay $9,800 in damages after accident in BlueSG car; claims he's innocent

Rental cars might be an affordable way to get around for those who can't afford their own vehicle, but there might be a hefty price to pay if you get into an accident.

Recently, a man was handed a whopping $9,775 bill after the BlueSG car he rented collided with a lorry in Marsiling.

Choar Choong Leong took to Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 23) to voice his grievances, wondering if he should have gotten his own dashcam camera, as his rented vehicle did not have one.

In his post, there were two tax invoices from BlueSG which included own damage claims of about $4,700 and a third-party damage fee of $3,300. There were other administrative charges too.

Recalling the accident on June 2, Choar added he was "pretty sure" the lorry was speeding and that the driver "lost control of his steering wheel".

"He didn't even honk or slow down as I felt the impact when [his vehicle] brushed against the side of the car," he posted.

"[There's] no way to prove my innocence."

Not all BlueSG cars have dashcam cameras though. But the rental company did say in a post in February that they'll started installing them in their vehicles progressively.

According to the pictures that Choar included in his post, the front of the vehicle was dented, and the bumper was displaced. The passenger's side of the car looks quite badly damaged.

On the other hand, the lorry suffered minimal damage with some minor scratches resulting from the accident. The lorry driver also allegedly told Choar that he'd been in a similar accident previously.

"All I ask for is the cost breakdown as I want to fully understand what am I paying for. Is it really that expensive to fix a hollow bumper and steel bar exoskeleton while everything else was intact?", Choar questioned.

Some netizens were rather sympathetic towards his plight, while others felt that he had no choice but to "suck it up".

AsiaOne has reached out to Choar and BlueSG for more information.

Previously, another BlueSG driver also found himself slapped with a $10,000 repair fee after a stranger allegedly helped him to park the rental car.

However, instead of stepping on the brakes, the stranger accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to hit a garbage can.

What to do in such accidents

According to information from BizLink's website, a car rental and leasing company, it's important to take detailed photos of the accident scene, which includes photos of all vehicles, the surrounding areas, and the extent of the damage. In some cases, taking videos at the site could help capture the scene in a more holistic manner.

The company also advises drivers to pay attention to the time, date and location of the accident.

This is to provide the relevant authorities with as much context as possible for them to make the necessary decision calls.

