Man asks random Grab driver for advice before his wedding proposal - here's how it went

Proposing to the love of your life is a momentous occasion and understandably, one will do anything in their power to make sure it goes smoothly.

And if that involves asking a stranger for some advice, why not?

That's what David Loh did right before his proposal to his girlfriend, Esther Chua.

In a TikTok video on Tuesday (March 21) the young man shared how he had approached a Grab driver for some life tips while en route to pick Chua up for the proposal on March 9.

"Uncle, I'm going to propose tonight. Do you have any advice?" Loh asked in a mix of Chinese and English.

Upon first reaction, the elderly Grab driver looked stunned and even went: "Huh?"

But after digesting Loh's question, he went from being a driver to a makeshift therapist and began dropping some nuggets of wisdom.

In fact, he had so much to say that Loh likened the conversation to a class at school and jokingly categorised the driver's tips into "lessons" and "semesters".

"Uncle can't stop now," captioned Loh amusedly.

One of the more prominent things the driver shared was: "She is someone's daughter after all. Will you hurt your own daughter?"

To which Loh firmly replied: "Never."

"Exactly right? I always say that," said the driver.

https://www.tiktok.com/@davidandesther/video/7212991868949335297?_r=1&_t=8apj0tZTGOF

Speaking to AsiaOne, Loh shared that he had asked the driver for tips as he was "nervous in that moment".

"Seeing that the Grab driver was an old uncle, I thought it'll be cute to ask him for his advice and wisdom and get his reaction too."

Loh said that the whole conversation lasted about 30 minutes and the driver had been "really genuine and earnest".

He also told us some of the driver's other tips that were not mentioned in the video.

One was for Loh to be sincere during the proposal and marriage.

"Don't do it for the sake of customary traditions. Do it sincerely because you love her," said the driver.

Another tip was to remember to always show her affection and "spoil" her no matter how old she gets.

He also touched on the topic of fights and advised that no matter how heated the arguments got, the word "divorce" should never be brought up.

Preparing for the big day

Loh proposed to Chua on March 9, exactly a year after they met for the first time.

Prior to the proposal, he took clips of himself getting ready to pop the big question.

In one video uploaded after the proposal on March 10, he filmed himself showing his parents the engagement ring he bought for Chua.

He even had a video of himself practicing going down on one knee in front of a mirror.

