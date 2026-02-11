'I spent a lot of money on her': Man seen assaulting woman at Lucky Plaza after she supposedly refused a drink

A woman at Lucky Plaza who apparently refused a drink from a man was allegedly assaulted by him on Sunday (Feb 8) evening.

Videos of the incident were uploaded online by multiple netizens, showing a large crowd gathered amidst the commotion.

According to video footage, the incident occurred on the sixth floor of the shopping mall in Orchard Road.

The victim is seen walking away and ignoring a taller, bald man.

The man, who follows closely behind, is seen pulling at her hair and kicking her.

The woman falls onto the ground and is seen clutching her side in pain, while the man loses his balance and falls on top of her before getting up to kick her again.

The man's gait appeared unsteady, and he stumbles backwards before a female bystander throws a shopping basket at him in attempt to stop the fight.

Other bystanders helped the victim stand while a man told the perpetrator to stop fighting.

In another video, the bald man is seen outside a shop hurling vulgarities at a different woman while being held back by another man who tries to de-escalate the situation.

The owner of a clothing store told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place at around 6pm on Sunday and that she heard a commotion outside her shop.

"I don't know what the argument was about, but the two kept arguing and it got louder and louder," she said, adding that she had told them not to cause a disturbance.

The bald man angrily pushed her away, telling her to mind her own business and that he had "spent a lot of money on her".

The store owner said the man appeared drunk, and that the conflict started because the woman supposedly refused a drink from him.

Other shop owners said that there are several nightclubs on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza and that such conflicts are not uncommon.

dana.leong@asiaone.com