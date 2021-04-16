Man assaulted wife, took spy video of her bathing because he 'missed her body'

SINGAPORE - A man who assaulted his wife and took a video of her bathing using a spy camera was jailed for 18 weeks and fined $3,000 on Friday (April 16).

The 57-year-old, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim, pleaded guilty to one charge each of breaching a protection order, voluntarily causing hurt, harassment and voyeurism.

Another charge of criminal intimidation was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The accused and victim dissolved their marriage on Jan 11.

Before this, in the early hours of Feb 25 last year, the man and his then wife got into an argument.

The accused had tripped the circuit breaker in their home three times that day to prevent the victim from using electricity as he felt that she did not pay for anything despite living in the unit.

Their quarrel turned into a scuffle, during which the accused pulled the victim's shirt until it tore, and squeezed her right breast to hurt her.

The woman called the police at about 12.25am, and was later found to have suffered minor injuries.

A protection order was issued by the courts about a month later, on March 19, ordering the accused to restrain from using family violence against the victim.

On April 11 last year, about a month after the protection order was issued, the accused used a spy camera he had previously bought to record the victim showering.

The court was told that they had not been intimate for about a year at that point and that he "missed her body".

The man placed the camera in the toilet, sticking it to a wall with double-sided tape.

But when the woman took a bath shortly after, the camera dropped and she found it.

The police were called and the man was arrested.

The man and woman continued living in the same home after their marriage was dissolved this year, and the accused subsequently harassed the woman.

The man, returning home just past midnight on Feb 27, scolding the victim for living in the home as a freeloader. He asked her to help with the bills and repeatedly verbally abused her.

He also crumpled a stack of letters and threw them at her face before continuing to use vulgarities on her.

The police were called and arrested him after observing that he reeked of alcohol, appeared drunk and was agitated.

On Friday, Magistrate Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen issued the fine with a default of two weeks' jail if it was not paid.

He also backdated the sentence to Feb 27, when the man was placed in remand.

For voluntarily causing hurt, the accused could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

For voyeurism, he could have been jailed for up to two years and additionally fined for the offence.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.