Man attacks son with knife during argument in Serangoon flat

While in a heated argument, a 62-year-old man attacked his son with a knife.

The incident took place on Jan 8 afternoon in a flat at Serangoon North, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A resident told the Chinese daily that he heard a loud quarrel coming from the usually quiet household at around noon. Subsequently, he heard a woman crying for help.

He went to check on her and saw an older man holding a kitchen knife while talking to another man. "He appeared quite agitated," the resident said.

Another resident who passed by the flat said that the woman's wrist was swollen. There were also bloodstains outside the unit. Alarmed by the sight, she hurried home and her husband called the police.

Three police cars and an ambulance were spotted at the scene.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of dispute at Block 546 Serangoon North Avenue 3 at 1.35pm that day.

They arrested a 62-year-old man. A 25-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

On Monday (Jan 10), the suspect was charged in court for a count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Court documents revealed that the accused had slashed his son on the arms, thighs, and chest several times with a kitchen knife.

The man is currently remanded in Woodlands police station, and has been offered bail of $15,000.

His trial is expected to begin on Jan 24.

claudiatan@asiaone.com