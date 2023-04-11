Man with axe arrested after fight near Raffles City; 71-year-old taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A man carrying an axe was arrested early on Tuesday morning after a fight along Stamford Road.

In a video posted on YouTube, a man – clad in a dark top and trousers, with light-coloured shoes – is seen crossing the road towards Raffles City, at the junction of Stamford Road and Victoria Street.

While holding the axe in his right hand, the man walks steadily towards a police car parked at the traffic light on Stamford Road. Two uniformed officers then draw their weapons and point them at the man. It is not known if the officers were holding their service pistols or Taser guns.

The man stops a short distance from the police officers and throws his axe, which lands on the adjacent pavement.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a fight along Stamford Road at 2.28am.

“A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of (an) offensive weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty and using abusive language against a public servant,” the police said, adding that an axe was also seized.

They said that a 71-year-old man was taken to hospital conscious, while a 29-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

It is not known if the fight occurred before or after the video was taken.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.