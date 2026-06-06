Man breaks into Bartley home, steals $39k Audemars Piguet watch and $400 cash

In a desperate attempt to pay off his debts, a 60-year-old man broke into an unlocked private residence in Bartley, stealing $400 in cash and a watch worth $38,900.

Tan Sun Heng was charged with two counts of burglary, reported Shin Min Daily News on Friday (June 5).

He pleaded guilty to one count on Thursday (June 4), while the other count will be taken into consideration by the judge during sentencing.

Tan committed the crime on Feb 28 at about 8pm after having dinner and three bottles of beer at a coffee shop in the How Sun area off Bartley Road.

He attempted to break into a house and entered it after finding the main door and gate of a private residence unlocked.

On the first floor of the house, he found the victim's wallet on a table and took $400 from it. He also pocketed an Audemars Piguet watch that he found inside a watch box in a drawer.

Later, he tried to pawn the watch at a pawn shop on Bencoolen Street but failed to do so as the store did not accept watches.

A domestic helper who lived next door to the victim had noticed Tan loitering outside the residence on the day of the incident. She had initially thought he was a relative or acquaintance.

She filmed him entering into the house and later showed the video to the victims when they returned home at 9pm.

After confirming that Tan was a stranger, the homeowners made a police report.

History of theft and burglaries

In court, the prosecutor pointed out that Tan had previous criminal records for multiple thefts and burglaries, and urged the judge to allow him to undergo an evaluation to see if he was suitable for rehabilitation or preventive imprisonment.

Tan had no legal representative and said he had nothing to add.

The judge then ordered a suitability report and adjourned the case to June 26 for sentencing.

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melissateo@asiaone.com