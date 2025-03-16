Man to be charged for abusing airline staff and kicking wall at Changi Airport over lost phone

A British man, 57, will be charged on Monday (March 17) after allegedly using abusive words against an airline staff and causing destruction to property at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

According to a police statement on Sunday, the incident had occurred on March 8.

Police were alerted to the incident of a man shouting and being rude to a female airline staff. The man had also damaged a wall in a gate hold room, the statement added.

Investigations revealed that upon boarding the aircraft for his flight from Singapore to London, the man realised that he had misplaced his mobile phone.

He then left the aircraft, hoping to search for it at the airport lounge where he had been earlier.

At the gate hold room, he approached a female airline staff member who helped him check with the airport lounge staff about his phone. She then informed him that no mobile phone was found at the lounge, the statement read.

As it was close to the scheduled departure time of the flight, the female airline staff informed the man that leaving the gate hold room would result in him being offloaded from the flight.

He then allegedly responded with "a slew of abusive and derogatory words", and as he walked away towards the aircraft, he kicked and damaged a wall panel of the aerobridge, said the police.

The man was eventually offloaded from his flight and officers from the Airport Police Division were called in.

According to the statement, the man will be charged with the offences of using abusive words against a person under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014, as well as committing mischief causing destruction to property under Section 426 of the Penal Code 1871.

The former carries a fine not exceeding $5,000 or a jail term of not more than six months or both, while the latter carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

Said Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malathi, Commander of Airport Police Division: "Any form of harassment or abusive behaviour toward airport and safety of the staff and their ability to perform their duties effectively. The police take a serious view of such acts and will not hesitate to take action against those who do so."

