Man to be charged after allegedly exposing himself to cabin crew member on Singapore-bound flight

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old Indonesian man will be charged on March 12 for allegedly exposing his private parts to a female member of the cabin crew on board an aircraft en route to Singapore.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Jan 23.

It is not known which airline was involved, or where the plane had departed from.

According to investigations, the man had allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself while in his seat during the flight. He then covered himself with a blanket and set up his mobile phone to record a video.

When a member of the cabin crew approached him to serve his meal, the man purportedly removed the blanket and exposed his genitals to her in full view. The woman left to report the incident to her supervisor.

When the aircraft landed in Changi Airport, the man was arrested, and his phone was seized for investigation.

If found guilty of sexual exposure, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

The police said they take a firm stance against sexual offenders who commit indecent acts that cause alarm, distress and harassment to others, whether in an aircraft or in public.

"Such offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," said police.

