Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman in a Sengkang condominium on Friday (Jan 3).

He will be charged in court on Saturday, police said.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 12.07pm at 125 Compassvale Bow, the address for Esparina Residences.

Preliminary investigations showed that the dead woman and the man were known to each other, said the police.

She was found unresponsive in the unit and was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The case has been classified as murder and police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.