Man to be charged for allegedly stealing carpark's gantry barrier arms, damaging wheel clamps

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man who allegedly stole a carpark's gantry barrier arms and caused damage to a building management's wheel clamps has been arrested, the police said.

The police added that the incident happened at a building in Buroh Street, on May 24.

Officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man on the same day and later arrested him on June 12.

The police, in a statement on June 12, said the man had allegedly used a metal cutter to damage two wheel-clamps, which cost about $500.

"He was further alleged to have removed the building's carpark gantry barrier arms and kept them in his shop premise within the building," the police said, adding that the man also posted videos of his acts on social media.

Videos of a man performing similar acts were uploaded to his own Facebook account on May 24 and May 25. They received over 39,000 views and over 45 comments.

In the first video, he instructed two men to use a handheld equipment to remove the wheel clamps while he later used a penknife to dismantle three barrier arms, which he left in his vehicle, to get out of the building.

In the second video, he removed another gantry barrier arm.

The man will be charged on June 13 for two offences.

If convicted for theft, he can be fined, jailed for up to three years, or both.

If convicted for mischief, he can be fined, jailed for up to two years, or both.

