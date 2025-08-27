Man to be charged with dangerous driving after fatal hit-and-run involving tow truck driver in Kallang

A 33-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 27) for dangerous driving causing death following a hit-and-run accident involving a tow truck driver.

The accident, which took place at the junction of King George's Avenue and Lavender Street, occurred on Aug 20 at about 10.05pm.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 26) that they were alerted to the accident involving a rental car and a tow truck where a 57-year-old male tow truck driver was taken unconscious to the hospital.

The driver subsequently died.

The driver of the rental car did not render assistance to the injured man and fled the scene immediately after the accident. He also did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Following ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras, the male car driver was arrested on Aug 25. His driving license was immediately suspended.

He will be charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the accident and failing to render assistance.

A video of the aftermath circulating online showed significant damages to both motor vehicles. The car's bonnet was crumpled, while debris could be seen scattered around the lorry.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing death, the car driver could be jailed up to eight years, with disqualification from all classes of license.

The offences of failing to stop after an accident, render assistance after an accident, and reporting an accident, each carries a fine up to $3,000 or 12 months' jail, or both.

[[nid:721266]]

editor@asiaone.com